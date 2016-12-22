Blood donors to receive gift cards over holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The need for blood never takes a break, especially over the holidays.

According to Michigan Blood, someone needs blood in the U.S. every two seconds.

Over the holidays, blood donations tend to drop off. Winter weather, family gatherings and travel can keep people from donating. Michigan Blood wants to remind people that donations of all types are still needed, but those with O negative are the most urgent need.

“Blood cannot be manufactured, we rely on volunteer donors to come in and give the gift of life, be the gift by donating blood because patients in local Michigan hospitals are relying on that blood donation,” said Michigan Blood Community Outreach & Partner Relations Coordinator Amy Rotter.

Michigan Blood is also starting a promotion Thursday in Grandville and Friday in Grand Rapids where blood donors will get a $10 gift card to either Amazon or Target. The promotion will last through the Christmas weekend and starts back up again over the New Year’s weekend.

According to Michigan Blood, the donation process takes usually around an hour. During that time there will be a health screening, eligibility verification, and recuperation after the blood draw where cookies and juice are given. The actual blood drawing itself takes about 10 minutes.

For tips on how to prepare for a blood donation or more information, click here.

