1 killed after semi drives off Holland ramp





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed when a semi-truck drove off a ramp in Holland Thursday morning.

The semi was on northbound US-31 and exited on the ramp for Washington Avenue when witnesses told police the semi drove through the stop sign at the end of the exit ramp, crossed Washington Avenue and hit the guardrail around 9 a.m. The semi went down into the culvert before coming to stop.

The driver of the semi, a 50-year-old man from Illinois, died on scene before emergency crews arrived, according to a release from the Holland Department of Public Safety.

Speed was a factor in the crash, but not stopping for the stop sign was “the biggest factor,” said Sgt. Dan Kender.

Authorities are not blaming road conditions. They say the semi was empty at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses should call Sgt. Kender at the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100.

Semi drives off ramp in Holland View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A semi-truck went off the ramp from northbound US-31 to Washington Avenue in Holland. (Dec. 22, 2016) A semi-truck went off the ramp from northbound US-31 to Washington Avenue in Holland. (Dec. 22, 2016) A semi-truck went off the ramp from northbound US-31 to Washington Avenue in Holland. (Dec. 22, 2016) A semi-truck went off the ramp from northbound US-31 to Washington Avenue in Holland. (Dec. 22, 2016) Damaged guardrail on the ramp from northbound US-31 to Washington Avenue. (Dec. 22, 2016) A semi-truck went off the ramp from northbound US-31 to Washington Avenue in Holland. (Dec. 22, 2016)

