Drug task force investigates at Jenison house

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers with a West Michigan drug enforcement task force conducted an investigation at a house in the community of Jenison on Thursday.

West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) officers were seen on Sycamore Drive off of Cottonwood Drive in Georgetown Township late Thursday afternoon.

WEMET is a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement task force.

It’s not yet known what drew the officers to the house. A WEMET detective told 24 Hour News 8 more details would likely be available on Friday.

