DTE Celebrates the Holidays by Giving Back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — DTE Energy values this community and celebrates it this holiday season by giving back throughout the year.

DTE Energy helps make energy more affordable by providing free home energy consultations and offers protection plans for low-income households and seniors, ensuring that heat stays on during the cold winter months.

DTE proudly supports the community by sponsoring the arts, culture, and education to help the community thrive. They value working with companies and businesses within West Michigan.

The company also works with a number of non-profits, such as the meals on wheels program delivering meals to seniors in need, to ensure that everyone has a happy holiday.

DTE Energy is celebrating this holiday season by giving back to the community and the customers it values. Find more information on how DTE is supporting the community.

