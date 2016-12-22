Give the gift of energy this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Consumers Energy probably doesn’t come to mind for last-minute holiday gift ideas, but the company’s “Gift of Energy” program may be just the solution for someone on your list this year. Available in amounts of $10, $20, $25 and $50, the Gifts of Energy can be purchased at Consumers Energy’s bill payment office in Wyoming, 4000 Clay Ave. SW.

Gifts of Energy certificates are a welcome addition to anyone’s gift list. The certificates never expire and can be used like cash to help pay a Consumers Energy natural gas or electric bill, which makes them thoughtful yet practical. A Gift of Energy is a ‘one size fits all’ gift welcomed by everyone, be it a relative, friend, co-worker, college student, neighbor, or someone in financial need. More information is also available online.

Consumers Energy has a number of assistance programs available to make sure everyone stays safe and warm this winter. The company’s CARE (Consumers Affordable Resource for Energy) program still has limited enrollment spaces. Customers with a household income not greater than 150 percent of federal poverty level are eligible to apply for energy bill credits and energy-saving tools, including in-home energy efficiency upgrades. Learn more on their website.

