Landlord sentenced for groping women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A landlord who inappropriately touched women who were interested in renting an apartment has been sentenced.

Frank Tjoelker, 43, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 180 days in the Kent County Jail and 24 months of probation for two counts of four-degree criminal sexual conduction.

A woman told investigators that she contacted Tjoelker about renting an apartment he owns in Byron Township after finding the listing online, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

While she was filling out an application, she said Tjoelker groped her, tried to pull her pants down and pulled her towards him by her hair. The victim was able to push him away and leave the apartment, authorities said.

In another incident, according to court records, a woman said that she went to look at an apartment and Tjoelker began massaging her back without permission. She said she told him to stop, but he then reached down her shirt and bra and touched her breasts.

Two more women later came forward with similar accusations.

