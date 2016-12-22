Man accused of impersonating police to be charged

Related Coverage Man in Cass County poses as police officer

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of impersonating a police officer is expected to be charged.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released a description of the suspect on Wednesday. That same day they received a tip which led them to the suspect’s home in Jones, west of Three Rivers.

The 53-year-old man admitted to the deputy that he attempted to stop a vehicle on M-40 in Cass County for speeding. He also admitted to using his flashing lights on his SUV to do so, according to police.

He told the deputy he has the flashing lights and antennas on his vehicle because he is a weather spotter and volunteers for the American Red Cross.

The suspect said the driver passed him at a high rate of speed and then cut him off. After pulling over the SUV, he said he told the driver if he were a police officer she would be going to jail.

However, the woman who was pulled over told police the suspect claimed he was a police officer and if he wasn’t responding to an emergency call he would be taking her to jail.

She said he left after she told him she called 911.

A report is being forwarded to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office for appropriate charges.

