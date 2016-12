GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – EightWest loves people who are passionate about West Michigan! Miss Greater Kalamazoo, Shelby Lentz, was in studio to share her musical talents. Check out the video above to hear her perform a beautiful original song. She is also making big strides in West Michigan to fight Huntington’s Disease. See the difference she’s making in your community!

