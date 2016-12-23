Man, 19, charged with attempted murder after shots fired

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after an argument in a driveway ended with shots being fired.

Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday to L Drive in Athens Township, south of Battle Creek, on reports of shots fired.

A 23-year-old man told deputies five people he knew came to his driveway and started arguing with him. One of them opened fire, firing several rounds at the man.

Several of the rounds hit a parked car and a nearby home. The victim was not injured.

The suspect drove away from the scene, but authorities tracked him to the Georgetown Apartments on S. Burge Street in Battle Creek. He was arrested. Police also found stolen guns and drugs in the apartment.

The 19-year-old suspect is facing attempted murder and felony firearm charges.

