Natural gas line ruptures in U.P.; 1,200 customers affected

L’ANSE, Mich. (AP) — It could be a cold Christmas for more than 1,000 people in the Upper Peninsula after a vehicle struck a natural gas line, causing an explosion and fire in Baraga County.

The sheriff’s office says a vehicle went off U.S. 41 early Friday, struck a Semco Energy gas line and caused a fire at a utility substation in the L’anse area. There were no injuries.

The fire is under control. But authorities say approximately 1,200 customers could be without natural gas for up to three days. Warming centers are set up at a Baraga school, Ojibwa Community College and the Big Bucks Bingo Hall. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.

