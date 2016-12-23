Thank You for Supporting Angel Tree





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thank you West Michigan for supporting the Angel Tree Toy Drive and families in our community. Donations to the Salvation Army are very important because people are hopeless situations.

It might feel that not being able to give kids presents on Christmas isn’t a big thing but it is hopelessness for those families. However, thanks to the community giving back families are able to have hope this holiday season.

Lisa is a single adoptive Grandparent, and she works hard to provide for her grand kids but she has been getting help from the Salvation Army for four years.

Cindy has been volunteering with the Salvation Army for 26 years. She does it every year because when she was a child, her family struggled to provide gifts on Christmas. The stress her family used to have is what now drives to desire to give back.

This year the Salvation Army helped 25,000 children in West Michigan receive a gift on Christmas morning.

Donations to the Angel Tree Toy Drive and the Salvation Army Red Kettle help with services during the holidays but the Salvation Army feeds people, provides utility services and helps adults with recovery all year round.

If you haven’t had a chance to donate to the Salvation Army Red Kettles now through Christmas Eve there is a $100,000 challenge gift that will match every $1 dollar donated. You can donate at any of the 60 Red Kettles around Kent County or online at SAKentCounty.org.

Thank you West Michigan for continuing to support people in our community in need.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

