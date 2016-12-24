Fire in Pontiac apartment building leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A fire in a Pontiac apartment building has left two men — ages 79 and 53 — dead and hospitalized three other people.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says residents in the building began calling 911 about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to report smoke inside and people trapped.

Some disabled residents had to be carried out by sheriff’s deputies and firefighters who evacuated several floors in the Woodland Heights housing community building, northwest of Detroit.

One of the dead men was found in the bedroom of the apartment where the fire started. The second man died at a hospital. Their names were not immediately released.

The other three victims were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation and later released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

