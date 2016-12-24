Free meal helps dozens enjoy Christmas Eve





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of people, some who may have went without a meal on Christmas Eve, showed up to Degage Ministries for a free dinner and conversation on Saturday.

The special event was meant to help people who have found themselves in a tough spot during the holidays.

“I’m just happy to spread some love,” said kitchen manager Chris Gravelyn.

He’s been working for the agency for more than six month. As head chef, he stayed busy preparing the free holiday meal.

Gravelyn’s efforts paired with help from volunteers was deeply appreciated by many in the crowd, including Sarah Hudson.

“I stay upstairs in the Open Door on the third floor for women,” Hudson said. “I actually help volunteer in the kitchen. I started helping cook the turkey yesterday.”

Hudson told 24 Hour News 8 that it wasn’t just the, but the sense of community that meant a lot to her.

“I like it. It helps out a lot of people that don’t have family,” she said. “My family lives in Detroit, so this is actually my first Christmas without my family.”

Gravelyn said that he knew some of the people who showed up were having a hard time dealing with the holidays alone. He’s happy to help.

“We’re very much like a family here,” he said. “There’s so many great people that come down here all the time and just need a little extra help.”

More than 50 people showed up for Saturday night’s dinner.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

