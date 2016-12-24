Godwin Heights children surprised with bikes Christmas Eve





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Christmas came early for some children in Wyoming Saturday.

Hundreds of volunteers, including members of the Wyoming Police and Fire Departments, were on-hand as 1,400 bikes were delivered to the Godwin Heights neighborhood. The bikes were assembled last week in Ada Township. This was the 12th Annual Elves & More Bicycle Giveaway, an event organizers say is designed to make sure every child receives a Christmas gift.

“It creates an opportunity for them to bond and play together and just build a sense of community through a bicycle,” Chief Elf Liz Bracken said. “It’s really about showing people that good things can happen for no reason.”

Cherrie, a Godwin Heights resident, watched as her children tried out their bikes for the first time. The mother of three said before Saturday, she was not sure whether or not Christmas would come for her children, saying she simply could not afford it.

“I practically had my mom pay for everything for Christmas,” she said tearfully.

She called the event “amazing,” and when asked what she wanted to say to organizers, she said, “Thank you, and God bless.”

Children who were not old enough for a bicycle were given a treasure box by Elves & More. Organizers say over the last 11 years, they have given out 13,600 new bikes and helmets in 11 Grand Rapids neighborhoods.

