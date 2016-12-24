No residents or firefighters injured in Portage house fire

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Shortly before 8 p.m. the Portage Department of Public Safety Dispatch Center received a call for a possible structure fire at the 100 block of Barberry Ave.

Crews on scene arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the back of the home above the kitchen.

The fire was quickly extinguished and an extensive examination of the attic was completed, according to officials.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

This is currently under investigation in an attempt to determine the cause of the fire.

