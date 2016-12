MARCELLUS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a house fire in Marcellus on Christmas.

Emergency responders were called to the fire in the 200 block of Woodland Street, east of Centre Street, around 1:30 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters discovered the body of 63-year-old Gordon Booz in the house. He was the only resident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

