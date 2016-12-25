Armed robbery suspect takes cash and leaves a McDonald’s employee unharmed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Shortly after 12 a.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers were dispatched to a McDonald’s on the 800 block of Riverview Drive regarding an armed robbery.

When police arrived on scene they contacted a store employee who reported being confronted by the suspect who was armed with a hand gun.

The suspect then demanded money and ordered the employee into a walk in freezer.

The employee was uninjured and later called police. The restaurant was closed at the time of the incident.

The suspect then left on foot and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police established a perimeter and called in a public safety K-9, however, they did not locate the suspect.

Officers report that they are actively searching for a black male standing 5’10” weighing 220 lbs with a stocky build.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

