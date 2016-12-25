Authorities seek 2 women in identity theft case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in a case of identity theft.

Authorities say thieves broke out the window of a vehicle on Nov. 21 and stole a woman’s purse. The two suspects then allegedly cashed fraudulent checks at the River Valley Credit Union branches in Lowell and Stanton using the victim’s identification.

The sheriff’s department said provided several surveillance photos of the two female suspects and their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

