Battle Creek firefighters respond to house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire that happened just before 6 a.m. at the 300 block of McKinley St.

When crews arrived on scene there were flames and smoke showing from the home.

Calhoun County dispatch supervisors tell 24 hour news 8 that all of the occupants in the home were able to evacuate safely.

The fire is currently contained and crews are still on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown as the incident is under investigation.

