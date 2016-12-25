State of emergency after sinkhole forms in Fraser

FRASER, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit community has declared a state of emergency after a sinkhole began forming in one of its neighborhoods.

The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reports that the declaration by the city of Fraser was made Saturday. About two dozen homes have been evacuated.

Authorities diverted traffic from a major road due to fears that a possible underground sewer collapse could cause a cave-in.

Sue Albu told the Detroit Free Press that she and her husband called police about 6 a.m. Saturday after the frame of their home shifted and the house began to sink.

In 2004, a sewer collapse caused a nearby section of 15 Mile Road in Sterling Heights to cave in. It created a sinkhole 160 feet long, 60 feet wide and 30 feet deep.

