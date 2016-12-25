Laws establish new guidelines for ridesharing apps





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft will now follow new state guidelines in order to operate in Michigan.

State lawmakers pointed to safety concerns and pushback from cab companies as the catalyst for the legislation.

Gov. Rick Snyder on Wednesday signed a set of bills making the changes official for transportation network companies (TNCs). The rules, now uniform among all TNCs, are nothing new for taxis.

Under the laws, drivers for companies like Uber will be required to undergo background checks and there will be in-depth reviews of their driving history.

They’ll also have to pay hundreds of dollars in fees. In Grand Rapids, the fees include a company fee of $1,221, a company renewal fee of $155, a vehicle fee of $241 and a driver fee of $280.

The changes took effect immediately, but it’s still unclear whether Uber drivers will foot the bill for the new licensing fees themselves or if the company will handle them.

Either way, it’s a small price to pay compared to 2013, when the state sent Uber a cease and desist order, saying it was operating illegally in Michigan. The company continued running and has been growing in popularity.

“We applaud Governor Snyder for signing this legislation that’s critical to preserving Michiganders’ ability to utilize ridesharing across the state,” Uber spokesperson Lisa Schrader said in a Sunday statement.

State Rep. Brandt Iden, R-Oshtemo Township, wrote part of the legislation and said it better protects passengers and drivers.

“As ride share apps have proliferated on mobile devices, we needed to create a clear, statewide law to enable TNCs to operate in Michigan,” Iden wrote in a statement. “These bills achieve that goal.”

