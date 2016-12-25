Registered sex offender faces federal charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A registered sex offender from Lowell now faces multiple federal charges after allegedly soliciting a teen girl for sex over the internet.

Justin Walling, 27, was indicted on two counts of enticement of a minor, a count of sexual exploitation of a child and a count of receiving child pornography. If convicted, he could face an additional 10 years prison because he is a registered sex offender in the state of Michigan.

According to federal court documents filed on Dec. 20, Walling contacted a 13-year-old girl a Facebook messenger in July 2015 and convinced her to send him explicit photos of herself. He also allegedly twice messaged her to suggest they meet for sex.

Walling was previously convicted in Kent County of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person between the ages of 13 and 15 in 2007 and possession of child pornography in 2008.

