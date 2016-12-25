St. Joseph Co. authorities investigate couple for mail theft

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating whether a southwest Michigan couple arrested on drug and gun charges may also have stolen mail.

Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted a vehicle parked along Mill Pond Road near Fawn River Road, east of the village of White Pigeon. Inside, they found a 23-year-old woman burning mail.

Deputies say the woman and her 24-year-old husband also had methamphetamine, marijuana and a concealed weapon. When they searched the couple’s car, they say they found a “large amount” of mail, which authorities now think may have been stolen from several areas.

The man and woman, whose names were not released Sunday, were jailed on charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Authorities are investigating the situation surrounding the mail and searching for possible victims, and expect the couple will face further charges.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

