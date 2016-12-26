Deputies: Man hospitalized after Holland Twp. stabbing

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say a man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed Monday afternoon.

It happened at 12:30 p.m. on Riley Street, west of 136th Avenue in Holland Township.

Authorities say the victim, a 25-year-old man from Holland, was reluctant to talk to deputies. He told them he was walking on Riley Street when an unknown car with three white males inside drove up. One of the men approached him and stabbed him once. He was dropped off at the urgent care on Riley Street and Wellness Drive, at which point deputies were called.

The victim was then taken to the hospital, where deputies say he was in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

