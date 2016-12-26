Deputies: Two killed in Berrien Co. crash

WEESAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were killed in a crash in southern Berrien County Monday afternoon.

It happened at 4:12 p.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Warren Woods Road in Weesaw Township.

Berrien County sheriff’s deputies say a car driving eastbound on Warren Woods Road did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Cleveland Road. It was then struck by a pickup truck.

Two females, ages 37 and 41-years-old, who were in the back seat of the car, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger in the back seat of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a 66-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. His front-seat passenger, a 66-year-old female, suffered internal injuries and a possible head injury and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup, a 51-year-old female, was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies did not release the names of any of the people involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigations.

