GRPD: No major crimes on Christmas Eve, Christmas





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The holidays can be magical, and this year, that was true in Grand Rapids. We saw something that you might call wonderful and unusual.

The holidays can be a time of high crime. Often times, presents are stolen and stores are robbed, but that was not the case in Grand Rapids this year.

Grand Rapids police say they had very few calls on Christmas Eve and Christmas, and there were no major crimes. It was two days of peace, love and joy.

The Kent County 61st District head circuit court judge says the court had a few misdemeanors from Christmas. She was unsure about Christmas Eve.

