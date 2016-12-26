High winds leave thousands without power in W MI

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
More than 20,000 Consumers Energy customers in Michigan were in the dark Monday due to high winds (Dec. 26, 2016/Courtesy: Consumers Energy)
More than 20,000 Consumers Energy customers in Michigan were in the dark Monday due to high winds (Dec. 26, 2016/Courtesy: Consumers Energy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers energy says high winds have knocked out power to than 20,000 customers across the state, including more than 3,000 in West Michigan.

Spokesman Brian Wheeler told 24 Hour News 8 that the company is mobilizing crews to assess the situation. He says most of the outages occurred between 7 and 8 p.m. Monday.

Peak wind gusts across West Michigan Monday night (Dec. 26, 2016)
Peak wind gusts across West Michigan Monday night (Dec. 26, 2016)

The latest numbers across West Michigan by county as of 12 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Consumers Energy outage map:

  • Allegan: 1,472
  • Barry: 182
  • Ionia: 1,027
  • Kalamazoo: 507
  • Kent: 186
  • Mecosta: 191
  • Montcalm: 382

Wheeler said he did not have an exact estimation on when power would be restored, but said outages could last throughout the night and into Tuesday. He advises customers to check the outage map for updates.

Inside woodtv.com:

Michigan Power Outages

 