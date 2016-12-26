High winds leave thousands without power in W MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers energy says high winds have knocked out power to than 20,000 customers across the state, including more than 3,000 in West Michigan.

Spokesman Brian Wheeler told 24 Hour News 8 that the company is mobilizing crews to assess the situation. He says most of the outages occurred between 7 and 8 p.m. Monday.

The latest numbers across West Michigan by county as of 12 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Consumers Energy outage map:

Allegan: 1,472

Barry: 182

Ionia: 1,027

Kalamazoo: 507

Kent: 186

Mecosta: 191

Montcalm: 382

Wheeler said he did not have an exact estimation on when power would be restored, but said outages could last throughout the night and into Tuesday. He advises customers to check the outage map for updates.

