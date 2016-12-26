Monday marks 10 years since death of President Ford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — Monday marks 10 years to the day that former President Gerald R. Ford passed away.

Ford died in 2006 at 93. He was a congressman from Grand Rapids before becoming vice president, and then president following Richard Nixon’s 1974 resignation.

>>WATCH: 2013 WOOD TV special on President Ford’s 100th Birthday

Officials say friends and family participated in placing flowers at Ford’s tomb Monday at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

Former first lady Betty Ford died in 2011. They lived in Rancho Mirage, California, for decades, and had four children.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

