Queen Elizabeth reflects on year in 2016 Christmas broadcast

SANDRINGHAM, England (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is praising ordinary people for pitching in to do good works this Christmas.

In her annual message televised throughout Britain and much of the Commonwealth, she said she draws strength from volunteers, caregivers, community organizers and good neighbors who she described as “unsung heroes whose quiet dedication makes them special.”

The queen skipped the traditional Christmas morning church service near her Sandringham estate because of a bad cold.

View ‘The Queen’s Speech’ in its entirety below:

