Secretary of State closed for holiday

LANSING, Mich. – Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is reminding Michiganders that all branch offices will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas.

All centers will reopen tomorrow and remain open until Thursday. They will close again on Friday for New Year’s.

If you planned to visit the SOS on Monday or Friday, remember that licenses and plates that expire on a day when state offices are closed can be renewed the following day without penalty.

Most people renewing license plates, driver’s licenses and ID cards can also do business online at http://www.ExpressSOS.com or by mail.

License plate tabs can be renewed at Self-Service Stations, many of which are available around the clock.

