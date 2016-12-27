1 Tenn. inmate still on lam after Christmas Day jail break

NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say they have recaptured five of the six inmates who broke out of jail on Christmas.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office says six inmates escaped from the jail early Sunday after removing a toilet from the wall and going through a hole behind it that led to the outside of the facility.

A statement by the sheriff says that prior plumbing repairs had loosened the concrete holding the toilet and leaking water had rusted the bolts holding it.

Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fonest tells WBIR-TV that five of the inmates had been recaptured by Monday night.

