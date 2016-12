GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Influenced by Counting Crows, Bob Dylan, Ryan Adams, The Beatles, Tom Petty, Matt Plessner has a sound you won’t forget anytime soon. Check out the video above to see the alternative music he brought to the eightWest studio, and there’s more where that came from. Don’t miss Matt at the Local Spins event on December 28th where he will be playing at Speak EZ from 8-11 p.m.

