Employee threatened with knife during retail fraud

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a man who threatened an employee with a knife during a retail fraud incident Monday.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of 28th Street SW, according to a Wyoming Department of Public Safety news release.

The suspect fled the scene in a gold Jeep Cherokee, the release said.

No one was hurt during the incident. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

