Fight sparks at Portage mall joining several nationwide

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A number of heated brawls unfolded at several malls nationwide, including one small fight at a West Michigan mall.

The fights that happened the day after Christmas ended with multiple arrests and injuries across the U.S.

A group of as many as six teenagers got into a fight at The Crossroads Mall in Portage, police said.

“It involved a relationship issue,” explained Lt. John Blue of the Portage Public Safety Department.

The fight started just before 2 p.m. at Victoria’s Secret. Clothing displays inside the store were flipped in during the brawl. The store also closed for a while shortly after the fight.

“It was not a random event that started between two people that don’t know each other,” Blue explained.

Mall security officers responded to the store immediately after the fight broke out.

When police arrived, they found the teenagers in the parking lot.

“Obviously we’re still sorting out the ‘who’ and the ‘what for,’ and if there’s going to be any criminal charges sought,” said Blue.

Blue said that things like post-Christmas sales, increased number of kids out of school and people on extended vacations creates larger crowds which can sometimes make for a testy mix at the mall.

“Being able to control your temper is about 90% of the battle,” he said.

24 Hour News 8 called the Victoria’s Secret store, but they refused to talk with us or about what happened.

