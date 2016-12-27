Fun through the New Year at Soaring Eagle

MT. PLEASANT, Mich (WOOD) – The best part about Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is no matter what time of year it is, there’s always something to do. Whether you like to swim, dance, or laugh, there’s something for everyone at Soaring Eagle. Even when the weather is cold, come in and warm up with tons of family friendly activities. Check out the video above to see behind the scenes and all the fun that’s on deck.

Upcoming Shows:

The Price is Right: February 17th and 18th

Travis Tritt and Tracy Lawrence: March 11th

Impractical Jokers: February 11th

WBPA: February 2nd through 5th

Waterpark is a go-to for New Years Eve & Winter escape

