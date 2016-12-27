Grand Haven man guilty of election fraud sentenced

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Haven man who lost in the Republican primary for a state House seat and was found guilty of election fraud has been sentenced.

Brandon Hall was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in jail with credit for two days served, 18 months of probation and 60 hours of community services for ten counts of election law forgery.

In 2012, Hall collected petition signatures for a man who was running to be an Ottawa County judge. He was then charged with forging signatures on those petitions and has admitted doing so, using different pens and both hands to make the signatures look different.

Hall was originally charged with felony forgery, but he argued he should face a separate misdemeanor instead. An Ottawa County judge agreed with him, dismissing the felony, and the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld that decision.

Prosecutors appealed, sending the case to the state Supreme Court. It ruled the lower courts erred, reinstated the forgery charge and sent the case back to Ottawa County District Court where a judge bound him over to circuit court.

Hall finished third on Nov. 8 in a three person primary for the Republican nomination to represent Ottawa County’s 89th District in the Michigan House.

