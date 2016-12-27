Laugh with the family at ‘A Christmas Story, The Musical’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Don’t miss the highlight of the holiday season: A Christmas Story, The Musical as it comes to hilarious life on stage at Broadway Grand Rapids! Based on the perennial holiday movie favorite, the story takes place in 1940s Indiana, where a bespectacled boy named Ralphie has a big imagination and one wish for Christmas. A kooky leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a cranky department store Santa, and a triple dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the obstacles that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas dream.

Performances:

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 – 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 – 2:00pm

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 – 7:30pm

Thursday, December 29, 2016 – 7:30pm

Friday, December 30, 2016 – 7:30pm

Buy tickets here!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

