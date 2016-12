GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – With mega-book stores and so many on-line options for purchasing books, those small, locally owned bookstores are getting harder and harder to find these days. EightWest has discovered a great little shop that offers books you won’t find just anywhere. Check out the video above to see inside Argos Book Shop.

