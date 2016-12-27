Make a resolution to upgrade your floors with Columbo’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – People make a lot of resolutions this time of year. If your home is on your list of upgrades in 2017, eightWest decided to Ask the Expert for some inspiration. Check out affordable home enhancements in the video above from Columbo’s Floors to Go.

Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) flooring is emerging as one of the most popular flooring categories today. While the word “wood” is in the name, the majority of WPC products do not contain wood. WPC is a considered a composite material, typically waterproof, rigid and stable. WPC products are commonly referred to as enhanced vinyl plank, luxury vinyl flooring or waterproof vinyl. This type of flooring looks beautiful, but is durable and weather proof. The Columbo’s team can make your project very easy by helping with design services and installation.

Right now, Columbo’s is offering 10% off all WPC products through the end of January.

