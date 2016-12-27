Police seek 2 suspects in Holland apt. armed robbery

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police are searching for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint Monday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Crown Point Apartments, located at 1180 Matt Urban Drive, according to a Holland Department of Public Safety news release.

The 24-year-old victim told police he was leaving his apartment building when he was confronted by two suspects. They both were armed with handguns and forced him back into his apartment.

The suspects stole gaming systems, video games and other items, the release said.

The first suspect is described as a man with a heavy build around 5-foot-9 to 6-foot tall. He was last seen wearing a blue scarf to conceal his head and dark clothes. The second suspect is described as man with a slim build around 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored bandanna to hide his face, a hoodie and sweatpants. Both suspects around 18 to 35 years old.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

