Teen accused of killing half sister found competent to stand trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen accused of murdering his half sister was found competent to stand trial.

Savon Schmus, 16, was charged as an adult with open murder in the death of 18-year-old McKenna Hilton. A judge on Tuesday said a forensic report found Schmus competent to face trial on the murder charges.

Authorities say Schmus confessed to strangling Hilton at the apartment the two shared with their and McKenna’s mother in Lamberton Lakes Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Plaza Drive NE in Grand Rapids. Schmus then allegedly drove Hilton’s body in her car around the other side of Lamberton Lake in Grand Rapids Township where he dumped her body. A person later found her body on Aug. 18 in the brush at Emerald Lake Drive and Valentine Street NE.

Records don’t say what may have led to the homicide.

Schmus is currently in custody. If convicted, Schmus could face up to life in prison without parole.

