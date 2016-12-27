WMU to hold news conference ahead of Cotton Bowl game

GRAPEVINE, TX. (WOOD) — The Western Michigan Broncos will hold a news conference Tuesday morning as they prepare for their first appearance in the Cotton Bowl.

The team arrived in Texas on Monday and are expected to begin practices on Tuesday.

The Broncos, one of two undefeated teams in Division I football, will take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Jan. 2.

If the Broncos beat the Badgers, it will be their third win over a Big Ten team a single season for the first time ever.

24 Hour News 8 has crews in Texas for the big game. We will livestream the news conference with Broncos head coach P.J. Fleck and some of the players around 10 a.m.

The Cotton Bowl kicks off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2. You can watch it on ESPN.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

