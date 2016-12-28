5 Recipes for your New Years Eve party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re hosting a gathering this New Year’s or heading to a party and need a dish to pass, eightWest has you covered! To help you ring in the new year, foodie and chef Mark Kingshott brought his favorite recipes in studio.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

2 red bell peppers cut thin with a mandolin or by hand, Julienne size

1 medium carrot julienne cut

1 medium daikon radish julienne cut

Fresh Basil Leaves 8 to 12 oz

1 Lemon

¼ cup hoisin

2 TB soy sauce

1 TB Dijon Mustard

1 TB Sesame Oil

1 TB Chili garlic paste

1 tsp chopped ginger

12 Rice Round Rice Papers

Directions: In a small bowl, whisk together juice of one lemon, mustard, soy sauce, chili garlic paste, ginger, and sesame oil. Set aside.

Fill a medium bowl with hot tap water. Set up a cutting board with peppers, carrots, basil leaves, sauce and daikon radish along side it. Take first rice paper and spin in water to make it more pliable. Place on cutting board. Place basil on top (1 to 2 leaves all depending on size of basil), now place vegetables, pour a small teaspoon size drizzle over vegetables. Carefully do a “burrito” roll taking caution to not rip rice paper. Set aside and complete remaining rolls, serve with sauce.

Cucumber and Sundried Tomato Canape

2 English Cucumber sliced into 1/8 inch thick

1 16oz package of julienne cut sun dried tomatoes

8 oz cream cheese

8 oz plain goat cheese

3 cloves of garlic chopped or sliced thin

½ TB of olive oil

2 TB fresh basil sliced thin

¼ cup red wine

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions: In a food processor, whip goat cheese and cream cheese until smooth and blended. In a sauce pan, place wine, vinegar, and garlic and bring to a simmer. Once tomatoes are plump, let cool. Once cooled, toss in olive oil and basil. Taste, add salt and pepper if necessary.

To assemble, spread a thin layer of goat cheese on top of cucumber. Place sundried tomatoes on top. Serve.

Crab Cakes

1 lb Lump Crab

1 cup crushed corn flakes

1 TB Worcestershire Sauce

1 TB Mayo

1 Egg, beaten

2 tsp Old Bay

1 tsp ancho chili powder

2 TB thin sliced green onion

¼ tsp salt

Vegetable Oil

Directions: Heat oven to 375. In a bowl, mix all ingredients except vegetable oil. Form into equal sized patties. Heat a skillet on medium high heat. Add enough vegetable oil to just coat the bottom of the pan. Place crab cakes into pan. Cook until golden brown on the first side, flip, place in oven and cook for 10 to 15 minutes. Serve with Remoulade Sauce

Remoulade Sauce

1 cup mayo

2 TB Dijon

½ Lemon, Juiced

1 TB parsley

1 TB thin sliced green onion

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tsp capers

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp hot sauce

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

Salt to taste

Directions: Mix all ingredients in a food processor. Puree, serve.

Queso Fundido

1 tomato chopped

1 small jalapeno chopped (with or without seeds)

2 TB chopped cilantro

2 cloves garlic

Salt to taste

8 oz shredded medium cheddar

8 oz shredded Monterey jack cheese

1 TB all purpose flour

4 oz chorizo sausage

½ diced onion

½ cup lager or ale style beer

Tortilla Chips

Directions: Mix tomato, jalapeno, and cilantro and garlic in a small bowl. Season with salt; let salsa stand for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, toss both cheeses with flour in a medium bowl. Cook chorizo in a medium saucepan over medium heat, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until it begins to render, about 1 minute. Add onion and continue cooking until chorizo is cooked and onion is soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.

Transfer chorizo mixture to a small bowl; return saucepan to heat. Add beer; simmer, stirring occasionally and scraping up any browned bits. Whisking constantly, add cheese mixture a 1/4-cupful at a time, allowing it to become blended and smooth between additions. Stir in chorizo mixture.

Using a slotted spoon, spoon salsa over queso. Serve in skillet with a basket of tortilla chips on the side.

