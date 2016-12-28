Blown transformer causes power outage on E. Beltline

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A blown transformer has caused a power outage on the East Beltline in Grand Rapids Charter Township, according to Grand Rapids police.

More than 250 people are without power on the East Beltline between Cascade Road and Knapp Street, according to the Consumers Energy outage map. There are some traffic lights out in the area as well. Whenever traffic lights are out, drivers should treat it as a four-way stop.

The outage happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Power is expected to be restored by 10:45 a.m., according to Consumers Energy outage map.

