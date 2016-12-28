Chick-fil-a plans new location at Centrepointe Mall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Planning Commission is going to discuss plans for a new Chick-fil-a location on 28th Street.

The proposed Chick-fil-a at the Centrepointe Mall, located at 3665 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids, will be discussed at the Grand Rapids Planning Commission’s meeting on Jan. 12, 2017.

Also on Jan. 12, West Michigan’s first Chick-fil-A location in Gaines Township, located at 1545 Edgeknoll Drive SE — near the M-6 exit for Kalamazoo Avenue, is scheduled to open.

Chick-fil-A is working on several other West Michigan locations, including one on 54th Street SW. The plan for a Chick-fil-A along the East Beltline fell through in October.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

