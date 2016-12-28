Colorado fugitive arrested in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man wanted in Colorado on homicide charges has been captured in Michigan.

Gerald Bryant Allison was arrested Wednesday as he attempted to get away from an apartment complex in Three Rivers.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to the 300 block of Middle Street in Three River after a vehicle suspected to be involved in an attempted abduction was found at the apartment complex.

Troopers found two suspects on the second floor whom they believed were involved in the attempted abduction. Allison and another suspect tried to escape but were arrested.

Allison is being lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail. He faces additional local charges.

