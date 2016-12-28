Community hospital sues to keep new health facility from opening





GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A controversial medical building going up in Ottawa County has three local hospitals at each other’s throats and is now the subject of a lawsuit.

The plan calls for a $55 million facility to be built near the Grand Haven Meijer store as a joint venture between Holland Hospital and health care superpower Spectrum Health that includes urgent care.

While planners say the facility will provide easier access to doctors and facilities, nearby North Ottawa Community Health fears a life-threatening injury to its viability if the project moves forward.

Slated to open in early 2018, this planned 100,000 square-foot facility will include primary care physicians, specialty physicians, outpatient surgery, laboratories, radiology and will be home to a group of Spectrum Health doctors that will make this their headquarters.

The project has been hotly debated for the past two years leading to a referendum where voters narrowly passed an ordinance that would prevent future projects like this one — but it has no retroactive authority over Health Pointe.

The project was a hot button issue in the primary leading to the ouster of the Grand Haven Township supervisor.

However, the project continues leading to North Ottawa Community Health to file a lawsuit last week against the township and the Health Pointe alliance. The suit asks the court to demand that the township withdraw it approval of the project.

In the suit, North Ottawa claims that the development violates the township’s planning regulations. It claims that the land was meant to generate revenue for the township through commercial development, not house tax-exempt medical facilities.

North Ottawa representatives would not appear on camera, but issued a statement to 24 Hour News 8 saying the project has resulted in “an unnecessary and costly division of our community.”

“Our community deserves better,” North Ottawa Community Health said. “It deserves a fair process. It deserves transparency. And it deserves stewardship.”

A spokesperson for Spectrum Health told 24 Hour News 8 that it looks forward to the court review of the process.

“We strongly believe in our mission and will continue our construction project,” the Spectrum Health statement said.

The defendants have several weeks to respond and no court dates have been set yet.

Meanwhile, the opening of the facility is slated for just more than a year from now.

