Cragslist scam places victim as con





HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Caught up with the lure of a potential $500 weekly payout, a Holland Township woman says she ended up in the middle of a scam.

Melissa Kroll said the scammer got in contact with her after she posted a Craigslist ad offering data entry for hire.

Shortly thereafter, the week of Christmas, Kroll was contacted by a man who said he would pay her $500 a week if she simply posted his rental property ads to Craigslist. She would later realize that the man she was communicating with had no connection to the properties he was sending her to post.

It appears the idea was to have unsuspecting renters pay the scammer. The renter would be left with nothing, and Kroll would look like the con artist since she made the phony postings online.

Kroll said she posted three ads for the scammer. She came to realize the scheme after the scammer told her to make the postings using different names and different email addresses.

She soon did her own research and discovered the information she was receiving was from actual rental properties owned by others who’d advertised them online. Kroll contacted some of the realtors who had no idea their properties were involved.

“I will admit, I am a dummy. I’m an idiot, moron, whatever you want to say for doing it. I should’ve known better,” Kroll told 24 Hour News 8. “They say when it’s too good to be true, it’s too good to be true.”

Kroll said she isn’t sure if anyone actually fell for the postings she published online. She said Craigslist seemed to recognize the scheme as her posts were taken down shortly after she put them online.

Kroll said she planned to contact police to alert authorities about what happened.

Concerned that others might fall for the scam, Kroll contacted 24 Hour News 8 to alert the public. She feels that she dodged a scheme that could have landed her in legal trouble.

“I feel like my whole world could have been ripped away,” Kroll said. “It seemed legit. I thought it was pretty legit. He seemed it.”

