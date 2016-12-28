Dietitian reveals 5 tips for weight loss success in 2017





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A resolution topping many people’s lists each year is to lose weight, but sticking to that goal can be tough.

Holly Dykstra, a registered dietitian with Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, shared the following five tips to help you stick to your resolution:

Eat less refined carbohydrates and more fiber. Prioritizing fruits and vegetables over processed foods will help you feel fuller for longer, curbing your consumption.

Be mindful when you eat. Pay attention to when your body says you're hungry and avoid unnecessary snacking.

Make meals at home more often. Home cooked meals are easier on your budget and your waistline. Restaurants serve up larger portions that are often high in sodium and saturated fat.

Plan ahead. Make a grocery list, stock your home with healthy foods and keep a quick and healthy snack in your vehicle for when hunger hits.

Get adequate sleep. When you're chronically sleep deprived, your body produces more of a hormone that makes you feel more hungry than you actually are.

