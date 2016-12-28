Feel your best with new ‘Woosh’ beauty products

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Makeup can be tricky, especially when trying to re-create the looks you see in magazines or worn by your favorite models and celebrities. EightWest got the scoop on a new makeup line that’s giving women practical solutions to real beauty problems. Jordan stopped by Leigh’s to check out the new line ‘Woosh’. Their fool-proof tools and easy to use brushes are giving a lot of women amazing results. Check out the video above to see these products in action. Leigh’s will carry Woosh Beauty products at Breton Village Shopping Center, through the beginning of January.

